Bublr Bikes launches e-bikes in Milwaukee, Wauwatosa, West Allis

Bublr Bikes, the nonprofit bikeshare operator of the city of Milwaukee, announced on Friday, April 29 that it is adding nearly 400 electric assist bicycles (e-bikes) to the bikeshare system in 2022 through federal grants as well as local philanthropy.

The initial fleet launched the week of April 25, 2022 is approximately 100 e-bikes throughout the system. The electric assist bicycles are class 1 bicycles that only provide power while the rider is pedaling. The electric assistance tops out at 15 miles per hour.

Benefits of e-bikes include:

Making cycling easier such as riding up hills or into the wind.

Increasing the distance a person can ride on a bike

Allowing bicycling to be a viable option to a much broader range of riders of varying ages and abilities.

The cost of Bublr ranges from $.25 per minute for a single ride to $100 annual membership for unlimited rides. Their Bublr Access Pass provides free Bublr memberships to income qualified individuals to allow people of varied socio economic backgrounds to participate.

E-bikes will be available throughout the Bublr Bikes system which is also located in the cities of Wauwatosa and West Allis.

Bublr Bikes

Along with the new electric assist bicycles, 26 new stations are also scheduled to be installed before the end of the year expanding Bublr’s service footprint on the northwest and southwest sides of Milwaukee.

To sign up for rides, membership or for more information visit bublrbikes.org. Bublr is also accessible via app. Currently you can access the system via the BCycle App as well as Transit App. Either app is available for free on I-Tunes App Store and Google Play.