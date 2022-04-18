Brown Deer woman sentenced, 1 1/2 years prison in shooting of man

article

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Lisa Hernandez of Brown Deer on Friday, April 15 to 1 ½ years in prison and another 1 ½ years of extended supervision in connection with a shooting that left a man injured in May 2021.

The shooting happened near Green Bay Road and West Deer Run Drive last May.

In March of this year, Hernandez pleaded guilty to amended charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. A third charge of endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon was dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Case details

According to a criminal complaint, Hernandez and her boyfriend had been having frequent arguments. On the night of the shooting, an argument escalated and Hernandez allegedly grabbed her gun and shot at the victim multiple times, striking him once in the leg.

The victim said he took his gun and shot twice into the wall in an attempt to scare Hernandez. And another person in the apartment had to hold her back as she beat the victim for calling 911, the complaint read.

The victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

When asked by police why she grabbed her gun during the argument, Hernandez said she was upset and "didn’t want to hear it anymore." She said, "I had enough... didn’t think that I was going to do what I did, but I did it..."