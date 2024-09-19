Brown Deer shooting, man accused was under DOC supervision

article

A Milwaukee man is now accused in a 2023 Brown Deer shooting, and it's not his first run-in with the law.

Prosecutors charged 29-year-old Drakkar Lobley with first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Case details

The shooting happened at an apartment building near 56th and Wahner on Dec. 21, 2023. A 31-year-old man who was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the chest.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim said he was in the apartment building's underground parking garage when he was shot while taking out the garbage. He said it sounded like the gunshots came from three different guns, but he only saw one suspect – who was wearing a mask.

Officers determined the gunfire struck nine vehicles, per the complaint. Over 40 bullet casings, fired from three different weapons, were recovered.

Upon watching surveillance video, prosecutors said police saw a white Infiniti with Wisconsin license plates pull into the underground parking garage that day. The occupants of the Infiniti stayed inside the parked vehicle until the victim was seen entering the garage just before 12:30 p.m. As the victim approached the Infiniti, two suspects began shooting.

A few days later, West Allis police found the suspects' Infiniti and determined it had been stolen. The vehicle was processed for latent prints and DNA, and the complaint states Lobley was identified as one of the people in the car. Photos of Lobley also showed "very similar" tattoos to those that one of the shooters had.

Lobley was arrested in March 2024. The complaint states he denied being in Wisconsin at the time of the shooting, but declined to tell police anything about a potential alibi when asked.

Prior convictions

At the time of the Brown Deer shooting, the complaint states Lobley was under Wisconsin Department of Corrections supervision for a prior conviction. DOC records show Lobley has a conviction history for crimes that include drug possession and fleeing police:

June 2017: Misdemeanor obstructing an officer, misdemeanor THC possession

July 2020: Possession with intent to deliver THC, Felony THC possession, misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon

September 2020: Vehicle operator fleeing/eluding police, felony bail jumping

May 2022: Haboring/aiding a felon