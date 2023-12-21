Brown Deer shooting; man taken to hospital

article

A 30-year-old man was shot in Brown Deer on Thursday, Dec. 21.

Brown Deer police say the shooting happened at approximately 12:30 p.m. at an apartment building near 56th and Wahner.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Scene at 56th and Wahner, Brown Deer

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation and police said there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brown Deer Police Department at 414-371-2900, reference case 23-15557.