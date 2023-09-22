Brown Deer Road entrance ramp to southbound I-43 closing for 2 weeks

article

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced on Friday, Sept. 22 that beginning on Monday, Sept. 25 at 10:30 p.m., the Brown Deer Road entrance ramp to southbound I-43 will be closed for two weeks.

Officials say the closure is happening for paving operations.

Detour route

Motorists are encouraged to use Brown Deer Road (WIS 100), Green Bay Avenue (WIS 57), Port Washington and Good Hope roads, and the Good Hope Road entrance ramp to I-43 Southbound to get around this closure.

The entrance ramp work is part of the 14-mile I-43 North-South reconstruction project, between Silver Spring Drive and WIS 60 (Washington Street), in Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties.