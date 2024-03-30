Brown Deer Pick 'n Save mercury spill, store remains closed

article

Crews at the Brown Deer Pick 'n Save continued to address a mercury spill on Saturday that forced the store to shut down the previous day.

Customers who pulled up, only to turn back around, told FOX6 News they understand why the store is closed, but at the same time, it means they have to travel farther for groceries – and some don't have the means to do so.

"I came through here yesterday and saw all this commotion," said Carol Stegall.

Stegall said she shops at Pick 'n Save at least twice each week.

"Now I’m going to have to go over in Glendale to the Metro Market over there, so it’s an inconvenience for all of us," she said. "I have other means of going some place else, some of the people don’t."

Kurt Kozak, another Pick 'n Save regular, shared a similar story – noting it is one of the few grocery stores near his home.

"I live practically a kitty-corner from here," he said. "It’s the closest store to go to here, so now I may have to run to Mequon or Germantown or something like that."

FOX6 News reached out to Pick 'n Save representatives for an update on the situation Saturday. They declined an interview, and only issued the same statement that was issued on Friday.

While mercury is common in thermometers, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said negative health effects from exposure could be irritation to the eyes, skin and stomach, cough, chest pain, or difficulty breathing.

"If they stepped in it, that can be dangerous too, so you don’t mess with mercury," customer Joanne Williams said.

Even with the change, customers said caution before convenience.

HAZMAT response at Brown Deer Pick 'n Save (March 29, 2024)

"That’s the important part, keep the people safe," said Williams.

"I’m glad they’re taking all the precautions before they open it back up, so nobody will get sick," Stegall said.

Pick 'n Save wouldn't say when the store would reopen. A security guard told FOX6 News they're not sure if the store will still be closed again on Sunday, but they're prepared to turn customers away if needed.

Statement from Pick 'n Save:

Our Pick ‘n Save Brown Deer location is temporarily closed. A safe shopping environment is our top priority, and we are working with the local fire and health departments as we address a substance found during routine cleaning of the exterior store area earlier today.

We will be reopening the store as soon as it is safe to do so. In the meantime, our nearby locations include Pick ‘n Save Good Hope (7401 Good Hope Road) and Metro Market Glendale (6969 N. Port Washington Road) and Online shopping for home delivery is also available through our website at picknsave.com.