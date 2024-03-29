Brown Deer hazardous materials response at grocery store

article

Milwaukee Fire Department's Regional Hazardous Materials team responded to the Pick 'n Save grocery store in Brown Deer for some kind of spill on Friday afternoon, March 29.

Officials tell FOX6 News the store has been evacuated and is closed. Emergency responders are evaluating two patients on the scene – but have not transported anyone to a hospital.

North Shore Health Department officials are assisting with this response.

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.