Brown Deer girl missing, last seen in Milwaukee

The Brown Deer Police Department is looking for missing 13-year-old Takoria Pettway-Marney – last seen Friday afternoon, Dec. 9.

Police said Pettway-Marney was last seen getting off a school bus on Long Island Drive south of Silver Spring in Milwaukee around 12:45 p.m. Friday.

Pettway-Marney is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 140 pounds with brown eyes and long, black braided hair that may be in a bun. She was last seen wearing a green winter coat, khaki pants and black winter boots.

Anyone with information about Pettway-Marney's whereabouts is asked to call Brown Deer police at 414-371-2900.