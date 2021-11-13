Brown Deer fatal shooting: Families remember teens killed

Two separate families are grieving after a Brown Deer shooting ended the lives of two young men.

The double fatal shooting happened Wednesday night, but loved ones gathered to remember them Saturday, Nov. 13.

Brown Deer police detectives are working to piece together the deadly shootings of Jontae Yera and Amareon Allen, both 19 years old, near Meadowside Court and Dean Road.

"Heartbroken, upset, frustrated – we're hurting," Sha Brown, Yera's aunt, said. "We want him to be remembered as the fun, loving, jokester, charismatic young man that he was and still is."

Brown said Yera had attended Brown Deer High School.

"Anything he put his mind to, he was able to accomplish it," said Brown. "He loved to write music. He customized shoes."

Jontae Yera

Yera loved his family more than anything, his aunt said; he was a big brother to five siblings.

"He loved them to pieces," Brown said. "There's a lot of healing that’s going to have to take place."

At Marshall High School in Milwaukee, healing took place in the form of a vigil for Allen.

"A heart of gold, compassionate, the best smile ever," said Shantell Hawthorne, Allen's aunt.

Allen was a running back on the Eagles' football team. Most recently, he was playing for Ellsworth Community College in Iowa.

"It affects me in a big way. You know, all these boys I coach, they are like sons to me," Marshall High School head football coach Jon Matthews said.

Amareon Allen

"His goal was to get to the NFL, and we know he was going to make it," Hawthorne said. "I know he's up there with his football, and he's throwing it."

Brown Deer police have not disclosed what led to the shooting, if anyone else was involved, or whether they are looking for suspects.

FOX6 News reached out to investigators for an update on the case but did not immediately hear back Saturday.