Double fatal shooting in Brown Deer

Brown Deer police are investigating a double fatal shooting that happened near Meadowside Court and Dean Road around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police were responding to a report of multiple shots fired.

"We looked out the window and there was lights and everything," said Charles Orr.

Charles Orr

Flashing police lights and heartbreak, came after deadly gunfire in a Brown Deer neighborhood.

"You never want to see anything like this happening in your neighborhood," he said.

Officers found two 19-year-old men with gunshot wounds and worked to save their lives.

Video shows a person being loaded into an ambulance.

Scene from the shooting Wednesday night

Police say the two died on the scene. Authorities have not shared what fully led to the fatal shots being fired.

Neighbors like Charles Orr are stunned by what happened.

"It was just kind of shocking to everybody. We haven’t had this kind of problem around here before," said Orr.

Thursday afternoon – no one at the home where the shootings happened wanted to comment on the loss.

As the homicide investigation continues, neighbors like Orr are thinking about those impacted.

"All I can say is we have to pray for them," said Orr

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation and the Wisconsin Crime Laboratory responded to assist in the investigation.

Police have not revealed any suspect information or the identities of the two men.

Anyone with information should contact the Brown Deer Police at 414-371-2900, reference case 21-014444.

