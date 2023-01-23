Brookfield Trader Joe's credit card theft, Mayfair fraudulent purchases

article

Brookfield police are looking for two women who used credit cards stolen from Trader Joe's at Mayfair Mall.

At Mayfair, police say the two charged approximately $8,200 at Apple and Nordstrom.

The cards were stolen in November.

Police said the women are also wanted in Cedarburg and Wauwatosa.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Brookfield police at 262-787-3702.