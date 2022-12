article

Brookfield police are looking for two women who stole credit cards at Trader Joe's.

Police say the credit cards were used at Mayfair Mall, with $8,200 spent at Apple and Nordstrom.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The crimes occurred in mid-November.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Brookfield police at 262-787-3702.