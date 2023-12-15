Brookfield 'swatting' case; Waukesha woman accused, charged

Drunk calls in Waukesha County could send a 36-year-old woman to prison. The accused is Ashley Corbin of Waukesha – and she faces the following criminal counts:

Swatting-false reporting of an emergency

Obstructing an officer

According to the criminal complaint, Brookfield police were dispatched to a residence near Calhoun and Goetz Drive -- for a complaint of a man firing a gun outside. Officers responded in "emergency fashion believing that there was a shooter because a female caller indicated that a crazy man was shooting outside of her residence," the complaint says.

The first police on the scene restricted radio communications so they could listen for any sounds of gunfire or people in distress. But a police sergeant "indicated that there was no one actively shooting," the complaint says. Officers also searched the area for fired cartridges or bullet damage. They found nothing.

The complaint says police made contact with the homeowner of the residence the female caller identified on Goetz Drive. He was Ken Farnia, who appeared to be woken up by police -- and stated he did not know anything about a shooting, did not hear anyone shooting and did not shoot any weapons himself.

Ken Farnia

"How many police officers were here?" FOX6's Bret Lemoine asked Farnia

"Oh, I don’t know. The whole Brookfield Police Department," Farnia answered.

At this point, police believed this incident to be a case of swatting. The complaint says dispatch advised officers that "the female caller was refusing to provide any identifying information, claiming she was afraid for her own safety in doing so."

After officers then cleared the scene, officials learned "the same female caller was calling additional multiple times, again stating there was a male shooting a gun outside of her residence, which she was claiming to be on Goetz Drive." A police sergeant got on the phone with the caller and "believed it to be the defendant based on past experience with the defendant and recognizing her voice," the complaint says.

While one police sergeant continued speaking with the female caller, another "looked up the defendant in law enforcement databases and found a phone number for her," the complaint says. The first sergeant then called that number -- and could hear the female caller disconnect from the second sergeant's phone call and answer the call -- indicating it was defendant, Ashley Corbin.

On this second call, the defendant identified herself as "Lindsey." Based on what they could hear, officials "agreed based on the defendant's speech pattern that she was heavily intoxicated," the complaint says. Officials noted Corbin has a prior history of having alcohol issues. Police also noted Corbin's calls were littered with "vulgar language" and "profanities."

Ashley Corbin

Officials tried to contact the defendant at her last known address in the Village of Pewaukee. That attempt was unsuccessful. But late on Tuesday, Dec. 12, Waukesha police indicated they had taken the defendant into custody. She had a cellphone with her. That phone was brought to the Brookfield Police Department. An officer made a call to the defendant's known cellphone -- at "which time the cellphone that the defendant had in her possession began to ring," the complaint says.

Corbin made her initial appearance in Waukesha County court on Wednesday, Dec. 13. Cash bond was set at $1,000. If convicted on the swatting charge, Corbin can spend up to three-and-a-half years in prison.