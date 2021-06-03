Brookfield students walk for cancer research

Cancer never rests, and neither does the student body of one Brookfield elementary school.

Thursday, they held a Relay for Life-style event – with students of every grade – walking to support cancer research.

The students of Dixon Elementary School are kicking it into gear.

"It has been very exciting. Some years we’ve walked inside the school, just around the inside, some years we walked just around the school, this year we are running around the field – or walking around the field," 5th grader Mason Braley said.

Lots of smiles and moving bodies show that this is a good time, but the reason they're on the move is much more somber.

"Well, I started the walk back in 2006 because I lost my cousin to cancer in 2004 and I started walking the Relay For Life every year with my family. And now I just thought it would be a great thing to bring to our school," art teacher Amy Jacobson said.

Amy Jacobson

Since then – two staff members have passed away from cancer, and a current student is a cancer survivor. So raising funds, awareness, and promoting a healthy lifestyle – is what Thursday is about.

"If you look you’ll see kids, you’ll see them walking, you’ll see them running, you’ll see them playing with hula-hoop – you’ll see their body in motion, and that’s really important," physical education teacher Douglas Johnson said.

Douglas Johnson

These kids know – cancer doesn’t stop. And so – they won’t either.

"It makes me feel really good inside because I know that we’re walking for a purpose and we’re walking to help people," 5th grader Avery Mantei said.

Organizers and students, ask that if you want to support this kind of work and education – make a donation to the American Cancer Society.

Information on how to do so can be found HERE.