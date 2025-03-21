Brookfield Square kiosk removes psychedelic mushrooms; here's why

article

The Brief Psychedelic mushrooms have been removed from a Brookfield Square kiosk. The kiosk, which will still dispense cannabis products, drew attention and pushback from some shoppers. A Brookfield alderman is working on a city ordinance.



Psychedelic mushrooms have been removed from a Brookfield Square kiosk that drew attention and pushback from some shoppers earlier this month.

What they're saying:

Ethereal Gold Dispensary runs the kiosk, which also dispenses cannabis products. Owner Bill Fuchs said he removed the psychedelic mushrooms at the mall's request, though he said mall management acknowledged the products were "perfectly legal."

FOX6 News checked with Brookfield police earlier this month. They also said the machines are "perfectly legal" and added there is no ordinance in Brookfield governing those types of machines.

Fuchs added that the psychedelic mushrooms were replaced with a topical roll-on for muscle-related pain, some non-THC sleep capsules and a variety of gummies.

What's next:

Brookfield Ald. Mike Hallquist is working on a city ordinance "requiring cannabinoid derived products to be sold from a physical storefront, which would prohibit kiosks, vendor machines, trucks, market tables etc."

The backstory:

Ethereal Gold Dispensary is based in Waukesha. Fuchs told FOX6 News that sales are eight times what they were compared to just two years ago, and the business ships products to all 50 states. It also recently became one of the first dispensaries in Wisconsin to sell through DoorDash.

Fuchs said ethereal has three other kiosks – one at their store, one at a liquor store and another at a bar.

Marquette University Law School poll

Dig deeper:

A 2024 Marquette Law School poll asked respondents about medical marijuana. The poll said:

"In January, the legislature discussed legislation that would legalize the use of marijuana for medical purposes. Eighty-six percent say they support legalization for medical purposes, with 10% opposed and 4% saying they don’t know. When last asked about this in April 2019, 83% favored and 12% opposed legalizing medical marijuana.

"A smaller majority, 63%, favor legalization of marijuana for any purpose, while 29% are opposed. This question was last asked in October 2022, with 64% in favor and 30% opposed."