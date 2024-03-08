Brookfield retail theft at Good Miles Running, man accused

Expand / Collapse search

Brookfield retail theft at Good Miles Running

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are investigating a retail theft that occurred on Saturday, Feb. 23 at Good Miles Running on Bluemound Road. 

Police say a man took a pair of shoes valued at $140.00 and concealed them under his arm and left the store. 

The suspect is described as a male, black, heavy set, with a goatee. He was wearing a blue hoodie, black pants, black shoes, a gold watch, and glasses. 

If you have any information about the suspect involved in the incident, please contact Officer Golembeck at the City of Brookfield Police Department. 

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.