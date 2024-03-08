Brookfield retail theft at Good Miles Running, man accused

article

Brookfield police are investigating a retail theft that occurred on Saturday, Feb. 23 at Good Miles Running on Bluemound Road.

Police say a man took a pair of shoes valued at $140.00 and concealed them under his arm and left the store.

The suspect is described as a male, black, heavy set, with a goatee. He was wearing a blue hoodie, black pants, black shoes, a gold watch, and glasses.

If you have any information about the suspect involved in the incident, please contact Officer Golembeck at the City of Brookfield Police Department.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.