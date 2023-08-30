Brookfield police at Pepper Lane & Apple Tree, neighbor heard shots

article

Police in Brookfield were called to Pepper Lane and Apple Tree Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 30.

Officers appeared to be focused on a house in the neighborhood.

One neighbor said he heard gunshots.

Another neighbor said she heard arguing a few days ago and saw someone running from a nearby home. It's unclear whether that was related at all to Wednesday's police presence.

Pepper Lane & Apple Tree, Brookfield

Neighbors were emotional knowing this could involve someone they know.

FOX6 News reached out to police and first responders for more information.