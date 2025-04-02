Pearl Harbor veteran celebrates 105th birthday in Brookfield

article

The Brief A Pearl Harbor veteran in Brookfield celebrated his 105th birthday. Edward Miklavcic said he's proud of his service and proud of his country.



A Pearl Harbor veteran in Brookfield celebrated his 105th birthday on Wednesday.

What they're saying:

Residents and staff and Congregational Home honored Edward Miklavcic with cake, music and fun. He is among the 15 veterans of Pearl Harbor remaining.

Miklavcic told FOX6 News he is still in good health and good company with those who came out to celebrate with him.

"It's wonderful, but they're all my friends. We all live here together. We're all friends," he said.

Miklavcic also said he is proud of the service he has done, and he is proud of his country.