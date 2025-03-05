Brookfield OWI; 48-year-old accused, already convicted of OWI 6 times

article

A 48-year-old Brookfield woman is accused of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-7th offense following an incident on Saturday, March 1. The accused is Carre Czamierys.

OWI investigation

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, Brookfield police responded on the evening of Saturday, March 1 to an address on High Knoll Lane for a report of a possible intoxicated driver who had driven a vehicle into a ditch. When officers got to the scene, they found an SUV in the ditch and it was still running.

One officer made contact with a man who indicated the driver of the vehicle was in his backyard. The officer spotted a woman lying down in the yard. "She was covering herself with her hands in what appeared to be an attempt to hide," the complaint says. That woman was also identified as the defendant, Carre Czemierys, from her driver's license.

The complaint says the defendant admitted to driving the SUV and "stated she was backing the vehicle out of the driveway to make room on the driveway. While talking to the defendant, (an officer) observed a strong odor of intoxicants emanating from the defendant's breath. In addition, her speech was slurred and she was unsteady on her feet," the complaint says. When asked if she had anything to drink prior to the crash, the defendant stated, "A few Miller Lites," the complaint says.

Officers asked Czemierys if she would consent to standard field sobriety tests or a breath test. She refused to do either, the complaint says. Based on everything they had seen, officers believed "the defendant was impaired and placed her under arrest for OWI," the complaint says.

Officers searched the defendant's vehicle and found no weapons or contraband. When they searched her purse, the complaint says they "found an unopened Miller High Life inside it."

What's next:

Czemierys made her initial appearance in Waukesha County court on Monday, March 3. Cash bond was set at $10,000.

Czemierys is scheduled to appear in court for a hearing on March 13.