Brookfield Movie Tavern shooting; man accused gets 18 months probation

A Waukesha County judge sentenced Mekhi Daniels on Monday, April 22 to 18 months probation in connection with a shooting that happened outside the Movie Tavern theater at Brookfield Square in July 2022.

Daniels faced two criminal counts – carrying concealed weapons and misdemeanor bail jumping. He pleaded guilty on Monday to both counts. As part of the plea deal, the judge imposed and stayed a sentence of nine months Huber with release for work. He instead opted for probation.

Case details

The shooting happened outside the Movie Tavern theater at Brookfield Square early Saturday, July 2, 2022.

One person was shot in the movie theater's parking lot just after 12 a.m. midnight, police said, when "at least two people" – including the person who was shot – were shooting at each other.