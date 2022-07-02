Brookfield movie theater shooting: 1 injured, suspect sought

Brookfield police are investigating a shooting that happened outside the Movie Tavern Theater just after midnight July 2.

Officers responded to a report of shots being fired and found one person who had been struck by gunfire. That individual was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

City of Brookfield detectives are currently investigating this incident.

Police are looking for suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Captain Chris Garcia at the City of Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.