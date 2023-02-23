Brookfield Kohl's theft, man sought by police

article

Brookfield police are looking for a man who stole merchandise from Kohl's Department Store.

The theft happened on Feb. 13 at Kohls's near 124th st.

Police described the man as a white 60-year-old man who is 5' 10" tall and wearing a black jacket, sweatpants, blue hat, glasses, and a white beard.

Police said the man concealed $188 worth of merchandise.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stopper by calling 1-888-441-5505, the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or the new P3 phone app.