Brookfield fraudulent credit card use; more than $18K of liquor purchased

Brookfield police are investigating multiple instances of fraudulent credit card use.

The Brookfield Police Department said a stolen credit card from the Lifetime Fitness on Golf Parkway was used at two different liquor stores in the area on Saturday, July 12. More than $18,000 was fraudulently spent.

It is unclear if the instances are related.

Liquor Guys

What we know:

Police said a man fraudulently purchased $8,650.29 of alcohol from Liquor Guys located at 117 North Ave in Wauwatosa around noon on that Saturday.

The suspect is a white male, approximately in his 50s-60s. He was wearing a white fedora-style hat, prescription glasses, a tan dress jacket and collared tan shirt.

The suspect has salt and pepper facial hair around his chin and upper lip and has a medium build. He was last seen getting into the back of a black SUV.

Total Wine & More

What we know:

Police said around 1:55 p.m., an unidentified man used a stolen credit card to fraudulently purchase $9,721.49 of liquor at the Total Wine & More on West Bluemound in Brookfield.

The suspect is a white male, approximately in his 50s-60s and bald. He was wearing a blue button-down shirt, prescription glasses with black dress pants. He had no facial hair and a slim build.

Police investigate

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the BPD at (262) 787-3702.

Anonymous tips can be made with the Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling (888) 441-5505, visiting www.stopcrimewaukesha.com or using the P3 phone app.