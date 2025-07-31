Brookfield fraudulent credit card use; more than $18K of liquor purchased
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are investigating multiple instances of fraudulent credit card use.
The Brookfield Police Department said a stolen credit card from the Lifetime Fitness on Golf Parkway was used at two different liquor stores in the area on Saturday, July 12. More than $18,000 was fraudulently spent.
It is unclear if the instances are related.
Liquor Guys
What we know:
Police said a man fraudulently purchased $8,650.29 of alcohol from Liquor Guys located at 117 North Ave in Wauwatosa around noon on that Saturday.
The suspect is a white male, approximately in his 50s-60s. He was wearing a white fedora-style hat, prescription glasses, a tan dress jacket and collared tan shirt.
The suspect has salt and pepper facial hair around his chin and upper lip and has a medium build. He was last seen getting into the back of a black SUV.
Total Wine & More
What we know:
Police said around 1:55 p.m., an unidentified man used a stolen credit card to fraudulently purchase $9,721.49 of liquor at the Total Wine & More on West Bluemound in Brookfield.
The suspect is a white male, approximately in his 50s-60s and bald. He was wearing a blue button-down shirt, prescription glasses with black dress pants. He had no facial hair and a slim build.
Police investigate
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the BPD at (262) 787-3702.
Anonymous tips can be made with the Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling (888) 441-5505, visiting www.stopcrimewaukesha.com or using the P3 phone app.
