Brookfield fight at Metro Market; police seek 3 women involved

Police need the public's help to identify three women suspected of beating up two other women at the Brookfield Metro Market on Sunday, Jan. 14.

Officials say it was around 3:30 p.m. on that Sunday that there was a dispute between the three women pictured and two other women in the butcher section at the grocery store. After the battery, the suspects exited the store and fled the area, officials said.

It is unknown if the suspects fled in a vehicle or by bus.

If anyone can identify the suspects, you are urged to contact the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.