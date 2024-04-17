Brookfield Elementary bomb threat, school evacuated

article

The Brookfield Police Department is investigating a bomb threat at Brookfield Elementary School on Wednesday, April 17.

The threat came in around 12:55 p.m. Police said the incident is similar to the threat received on April 9 – which was deemed "likely a swatting incident" – and is being handled in much the same manner. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department Emergency Ordnance Disposal K-9 units responded and will search the school.

The school was evacuated. Parents of students should refrain from responding to the school, police said; all children and school staff members have been evacuated and are in a safe location.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Brookfield Road has been closed. Motorists should use Capitol Drive, Barker Road, Calhoun Road and Bluemound Road to make their way through the city.

This is a developing story. FOX6 News has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates.