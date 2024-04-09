Brookfield Elementary swatting, school evacuated as precaution

article

A Brookfield Elementary School bomb threat on Tuesday has been deemed "likely a swatting incident," police said. The school was evacuated as a precaution.

Police said the threat was reported just after noon. While responding, detectives gathered information that it was likely swatting.

Out of an "abundance of caution," police said officers and members of the Milwaukee Police Department Explosive Ordnance Disposal K-9 Unit searched the building. The school was deemed safe around 2 p.m., and students and staff then returned to school.

Authorities closed Brookfield Road, where the school is located, during the investigation further notice. North Avenue, Capitol Drive, Barker Road and Calhoun Road remained open.

Elmbrook Schools statement

Just after 12pm today Brookfield Elementary received a phone threat to the school which resulted in the immediate engagement of the Brookfield Police Department and an evacuation of the school. While Brookfield Police quickly determined the threat was a swatting incident, out of an abundance of caution they engaged additional security to help clear the school.

By 1:45pm, the Police gave the "all clear" and students and staff safely returned to the school. We anticipate typical end-of-day dismissal, and all after school activities will continue as planned.

We are grateful for the swift response of the Brookfield Police Department.