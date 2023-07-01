Brookfield credit card theft, fraud; police seek 3
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are looking for three people after credit cards were stolen from Westmoor Country Club on June 26 – and used to by more than $6,600 worth of items.
According to the police, the people were seen getting into a silver Honda Odyssey minivan with Illinois license plate V620884. The registration does not match the vehicle, though.
Police described the three people as follows:
- Male, older, heavier set, glasses, unshaven
- Female, shorter, darker-colored hair with blonde highlights
- Male, younger, heavier set, unshaven, dark hair
Vehicle wanted in Brookfield credit card fraud (Courtesy: BPD)
Anyone with information is asked to call Brookfield police at 262-787-3702 or email Officer White. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-441-5505, at through the website, or through the P3 app.