Brookfield fatal crash; woman dies from injuries
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - A woman is dead following a crash in Brookfield on Wednesday, Feb. 14.
Brookfield police said shortly after 12:50 p.m., a vehicle was traveling westbound on Capitol that crossed the raised median and crashed into three eastbound vehicles. The driver of the vehicle that crossed the median was a woman in her early 40s.
Brookfield emergency personnel attempted life-saving measures, but the woman did not survive her injuries.
Police said two of the three other eastbound drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Brookfield Police and Fire, the Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating the crash.