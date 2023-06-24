Brookfield child pornography case, man gets 4 years in prison

article

A Brookfield man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to one of 13 counts in a child pornography possession case.

Prosecutors said 70-year-old Michael Sturino admitted to sending and receiving child porn after he "became interested out of curiosity." He was also sentenced to five years of extended supervision.

In June 2021, a criminal complaint states police received a cybertip about child pornography. Detectives subpoenaed the email address linked to the image in question. The email address, the complaint states, had a recovery phone number. That phone number was listed under Sturino's name.

Another cypertip, received in March 2022, pertained to eight different child pornography files. The complaint states the images were associated with a Kik user and an email address – both linked to Sturino.

In June 2022, a search warrant was conducted at Sturino's home. Among the collected evidence, per the complaint, was a tablet with a search history that included "teen nudes."

At the police department, the complaint states Sturino admitted to sending and receiving child porn after he "became interested out of curiosity." Sturino also admitted that he had accounts using a woman's name "because he found it easier to communicate with people if they thought he was a female."