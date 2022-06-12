Brookfield child porn investigation, man charged with 13 counts

article

A Brookfield man is charged with 13 counts of child pornography possession.

Prosecutors say Michael Sturino, 69, admitted to sending and receiving child porn after he "became interested out of curiosity."

In June 2021, a criminal complaint states police received a cybertip about child pornography. Detectives subpoenaed the email address linked to the image in question. The email address, the complaint states, had a recovery phone number. That phone number was listed under Sturino's name.

Another cypertip, received in March 2022, pertained to eight different child pornography files. The complaint states the images were associated with a Kik user and an email address – both linked to Sturino.

On June 8, 2022, a search warrant was conducted at Sturino's home. Among the collected evidence, per the complaint, was a tablet with a search history that included "teen nudes."

At the police department, the complaint states Sturino admitted to sending and receiving child porn after he "became interested out of curiosity." Sturino also admitted that he had accounts using a woman's name "because he found it easier to communicate with people if they thought he was a female."

Sturino made an initial court appearance on June 9. A judge set cash bond at $2,000 in addition to a $50,000 signature bond, according to court filings. He is due back in court on June 16.