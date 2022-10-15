Brookfield chess tournament honors teen pilot who died in crash

Loved ones of Daniel Perelman say they knew he was going to do great things in the world before a plane crash in May cut the young pilot’s life short.

They’re trying to pick up where the 18-year-old left off. At Brookfield’s Embassy Suites, Saturday Oct. 15 marked the first Daniel Perelman Memorial Wisconsin Rapid State Championship.

"I really think he was one of the most caring and kind people," said Krish Sharma, a friend of Daniel's who helped organize the tournament.

Even in a game pitting players against one another, if you play it right, you can turn competitors into long-lasting friends.

"He was always the guy to beat. He was always here, and I was always right there trying to chase him," Sharma said. "Sharing that same mentality, those goals of improving, that actually brings a lot of people together."

Daniel Perelman

Chess brought the two together long before either of them hit double digits.

"As we grew up I would say he became a role model in so many aspects of my life that wasn’t just chess," said Sharma.

Sharma said Daniel became highly rated in chess.

"Since he was little we started playing – I taught him how to set the pieces, how to move the pieces – and then very quickly I could barely beat him," Benny Perelman, Daniel's father, said.

Well-known skill aside, Perelman said the game played a big part in who Daniel became.

"Character building, friendships, know how to lose gracefully – that’s important," he said.

The family faced one of the biggest losses it could. The recent Brookfield Academy graduate, freshman in college and new pilot died in a solo plane crash in Wauwatosa.

Wauwatosa plane crash

"Daniel’s organs saved four lives. (They were) able to use heart, liver and two kidneys to save four lives," his father said.

The same bond that went beyond the chess table extends beyond death.

"He motivates me to be as good as I can be, and try to live up to whatever he was going to be," Sharma said. "I know he was going to be a great person and do great things, right?"

Daniel inspired the chess tournament in his name. Sharma said more than 100 people of all different skill levels signed up.

Daniel Perelman Memorial Wisconsin Rapid State Championship

"That’s very encouraging. It’s exactly one of the things we wanted to see," Daniel's father said.

"That’s exactly what we’re trying to promote, those friendships and everlasting bonds that truthfully I had with Daniel," said Sharma.

Brookfield Academy, which Sharma currently attends, helped sponsor the tournament. The plan is to make it annual; organizers have a trophy with spaces for 40 years worth of winners.

All proceeds from Saturday go to the foundation "Daniel Gives Back," which is focused on helping students give back to the community like he did.