Brookfield cannabis kiosk change; shoppers express concern

The Brief Psychedelic mushrooms have been removed from a Brookfield Square kiosk that drew attention and pushback from some shoppers earlier this month. The kiosk, which will still dispense cannabis products, drew attention and pushback from some shoppers. The Brookfield Police Department said it’s completely legal, and it’s been at the mall for more than a year.



There’s been a big change to the controversial cannabis kiosk at Brookfield Square.

The owner of the kiosk said Brookfield Square's property management company, CBL Properties, asked him to remove "psychedelic mushrooms" from his vending machine. He said it has to do with the wording of his lease, but stresses that the products themselves are legal.

Still, there are strong opinions about what remains in the kiosk.

What we know:

Ethereal Gold Dispensary runs the kiosk, which also dispenses cannabis products. Owner Bill Fuchs said he removed the psychedelic mushrooms at the mall's request, though he said mall management acknowledged the products were "perfectly legal."

Ethereal said the kiosk moved locations a few months ago.

It’s currently at the mall entrance near Barnes & Noble.

Dig deeper:

Owner Bill Fuchs showed FOX6 News how the kiosk works. The name on a buyer’s credit card must match their driver’s license. Fuchs said the kiosk won’t dispense to anyone under the age of 21.

Brookfield Square has not responded to a request for comment.

Fuchs said he replaced the mushrooms with gummies and products to help with "sleep, pain and overall wellness." He said Ethreal stays within the legal limit of THC in all its products.

Fuchs also said all of his mushroom products are "100% legal." He said there is no psilocybin in any of his products. The kiosk promotes the mushrooms as "psychedelic" and the products sold were labeled "magic mushrooms."

"As people become educated, we hear a lot of ‘Wow,’ I didn’t know that,’" Fuchs said.

The backstory:

Ethereal Gold Dispensary is based in Waukesha. Fuchs told FOX6 News that sales are eight times what they were compared to just two years ago, and the business ships products to all 50 states. It also recently became one of the first dispensaries in Wisconsin to sell through DoorDash.

The other side:

"I think the whole thing should go. I really do," Pewaukee resident Mary Favero said. "I don’t think it belongs out here."

"[It's] still concerning," said mall walker Carol Hartung. "What if they grab their parent’s ID? Or an older sibling. I don’t think it’s a good idea."

What's next:

Brookfield Ald. Mike Hallquist is working on a city ordinance "requiring cannabinoid-derived products to be sold from a physical storefront, which would prohibit kiosks, vendor machines, trucks, market tables etc."