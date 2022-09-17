Briggs and Al's Run-Walk; back in-person for 45th annual event

article

After two years of virtual events, the 45th annual Briggs & Al's Run & Walk was back in person in downtown Milwaukee on Saturday, Sept. 17.

"The energy is my favorite part," said Christine Baranoucky, Children’s Wisconsin.

More than 8,000 people were back together again – ready to walk, run, or roll – all to benefit Children's Wisconsin.

"We just like to do what we can to give back to Children's and participate in events like this today. It means a lot tour family," said John Ruedinger, Team Go Joe.

The Ruediner family (aka Team Go Joe) has taken part in this event for more than 10 years.

"Joe was born with a congenital heart defect that rushed him to Children’s hospital the night he was born," said Natalie Ruedinger, Team Go Joe. "Who knows what would have happened if he wasn’t in the right care that night."

"I’m thankful that he’s still around because if it wasn’t for them, he wouldn’t be there," said Anna Ruedinger, Team Go Joe.

Three open-heart surgeries later, Team Go Joe said Saturday's event was just one big family reunion.

"The best part of today is probably the party afterwards. Its fun being with the family and getting back together with everyone," said Joe Ruedinger, Children’s Wisconsin patient.

From Wisconsin Avenue to the Summerfest grounds, a record 1,700 current and former Children’s Wisconsin patients took part in Saturday's run-walk – with all the money raised going to the work at Children’s Wisconsin.

"We usually raise about $1 million every year, and it helps us do all the things that we do at Children’s Wisconsin that isn’t covered by insurance or Medicaid, and it supports our research, our advocacy, pet therapy, art therapy, everything that makes us special," Baranoucky said.

2022 Briggs & Al’s Run Results

8K Men

Zachary Shoemaker- Allen, Madison, Wis., 26:31 Joshua Schraeder, Greendale, Wis., 26:58 Jake Wagner, Urbandale, Iowa, 27:56

8K Women

Annamarie Strehlow, Shorewood, Wis., 30:22 Hanna Erl, Wauwatosa, Wis. 32:50 Andrea Saigh, Milwaukee, Wis., 33:06

Push Rim Wheelchair - Men

Juan Rodarte, Island Lake, Ill., 23:12 Joshua Jundt, Kenosha, Wis., 26:56 Brenden Ojibway, Barneveld, Wis., 32:17

Push Rim Wheelchair – Women

Emma Jundt, Kenosha, Wis., 37:00

