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The Brief MLB free agency is in full swing and the Brewers have already made some roster moves. The Brewers exercised their club option for World Series MVP Willian Contreras for 2027. A qualifying offer was also extended to Jake Bauers.



MLB free agency has officially begun, and the Brewers have already made some roster moves on Monday, Nov. 2.

The big takeaways are that the Brewers exercised their club option for World Series MVP Willian Contreras for 2027 and extended a qualifying offer to Jake Bauers. Dustin May declined his mutual option.

Full list

William Contreras, C - Exercised club option for 2027

Gary Sánchez, C - Mutual option declined by club

Antonio Senzatela, RHP - Club option declined

Dustin May, RHP - Mutual option declined by player

Jake Bauers, 1B/OF - Extended qualifying offer

Bryse Wilson, RHP - Cleared waivers and outrighted to Triple-A (NAS)

Jared Koenig, LHP - Cleared waivers, outrighted to Triple-A (NAS) & elected free agency

Akil Baddoo, OF - Claimed off waivers by PIT

Potential lockout

What's next:

Major League Baseball (MLB) is headed toward a possible lockout when its collective bargaining agreement with the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) ends just before midnight on Dec. 1, 2027.

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