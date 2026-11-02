Brewers roster moves: Contreras option, Bauers offer, more
MILWAUKEE - MLB free agency has officially begun, and the Brewers have already made some roster moves on Monday, Nov. 2.
The big takeaways are that the Brewers exercised their club option for World Series MVP Willian Contreras for 2027 and extended a qualifying offer to Jake Bauers. Dustin May declined his mutual option.
Full list
- William Contreras, C - Exercised club option for 2027
- Gary Sánchez, C - Mutual option declined by club
- Antonio Senzatela, RHP - Club option declined
- Dustin May, RHP - Mutual option declined by player
- Jake Bauers, 1B/OF - Extended qualifying offer
- Bryse Wilson, RHP - Cleared waivers and outrighted to Triple-A (NAS)
- Jared Koenig, LHP - Cleared waivers, outrighted to Triple-A (NAS) & elected free agency
- Akil Baddoo, OF - Claimed off waivers by PIT
Potential lockout
What's next:
Major League Baseball (MLB) is headed toward a possible lockout when its collective bargaining agreement with the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) ends just before midnight on Dec. 1, 2027.
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The Source: Information in this post comes from the Milwaukee Brewers and prior reporting.