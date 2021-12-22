Waukesha parade attack: Jonathan Lucroy attends charity event

Former Milwaukee Brewers All-Star catcher Jonathan Lucroy attended a United for Waukesha charity event on Wednesday night, Dec. 22.

Those who attended the event, held at 3rd Street Market Hall in Milwaukee, were given drink tickets and food samples to raise money for those impacted by the Waukesha parade attack.

"I’m hoping we can raise a lot of money for these families. I mean that’s basically what it is," Lucroy said. "It’s Christmas, it’s time for giving, for serving others, and I think it’s a great opportunity to do so."

Lucroy spent nearly seven full seasons with the Brewers and said he felt personally connected to the tragedy. According to a new's release, his daughter, Ellia, was born in Waukesha.

One hundred percent of Wednesday night's process will benefit those impacted by the attack.

