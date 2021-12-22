Expand / Collapse search

Waukesha parade attack: Jonathan Lucroy attends charity event

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Waukesha Christmas Parade
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Waukesha parade attack Jonathan Lucroy fundraiser

Former Milwaukee Brewers All-Star catcher Jonathan Lucroy supported Waukesha parade attack victims at 3rd Street Market Hall in Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE - Former Milwaukee Brewers All-Star catcher Jonathan Lucroy attended a United for Waukesha charity event on Wednesday night, Dec. 22.

Those who attended the event, held at 3rd Street Market Hall in Milwaukee, were given drink tickets and food samples to raise money for those impacted by the Waukesha parade attack.

"I’m hoping we can raise a lot of money for these families. I mean that’s basically what it is," Lucroy said. "It’s Christmas, it’s time for giving, for serving others, and I think it’s a great opportunity to do so."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Lucroy spent nearly seven full seasons with the Brewers and said he felt personally connected to the tragedy. According to a new's release, his daughter, Ellia, was born in Waukesha. 

One hundred percent of Wednesday night's process will benefit those impacted by the attack.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Packers Pro Bowlers announced; Rodgers sets franchise record
article

Packers Pro Bowlers announced; Rodgers sets franchise record

Three Green Bay Packers players have been named to the 2022 Pro Bowl – Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and Kenny Clark.

Cookies sold for Waukesha Community fund; more than $4K raised
article

Cookies sold for Waukesha Community fund; more than $4K raised

There was a drive-through cookie fundraiser in Mukwonago on Dec. 22 – all to support the United Waukesha Community Fund and Jackson Sparks' family.

MPS alumnus surprises students with gifts
article

MPS alumnus surprises students with gifts

A Milwaukee Public Schools alumnus Jason Honeycutt surprised students at his former grade school, Clarke Street School, on Wednesday, Dec. 22.