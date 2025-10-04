Brewers-Cubs NLDS: Milwaukee, Chicago archbishops make friendly wager

article

As the Brewers and Cubs face off in the National League Division Series (NLDS), the archbishop of Chicago and archbishop of Milwaukee are getting in on the fun with a friendly wager.

Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, Archbishop of Chicago, and Archbishop Jeffrey S. Grob of Milwaukee are raising the stakes with a friendly, food-focused wager.

According to a press release from the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, the archbishops have agreed that the losing city's archbishop will send the winning city’s archbishop a taste of their hometown.

So what food is the highlight of each city? It features Chicago-style pizza from the Windy City’s Lou Malnati's Pizzeria or Milwaukee brats from the Cream City.

The bet is all in good fun, "highlighting the friendly rivalry between the two Catholic communities while uniting in support of their hometown teams during the excitement of the playoffs."

About the archbishops

The backstory:

Cardinal Cupich was appointed Archbishop of Chicago by Pope Francis on Sept. 20, 2014 and installed as the ninth archbishop of Chicago on Nov. 18, 2014.

On Oct. 9, 2016, Pope Francis named him a Cardinal, and he was elevated to the College of Cardinals in a consistory on Nov. 19, 2016, at St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City.

Archbishop Grob was ordained to the priesthood for the Archdiocese of Chicago by Cardinal Joseph Bernardin on May 23, 1992, and served in many roles in his 32 years of service to the Archdiocese of Chicago.

He was named archbishop of Milwaukee by Pope Francis on Nov. 4, 2024, and was installed on Jan. 14, 2025.