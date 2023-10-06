Breast cancer awareness; veterans, supporters walk at Milwaukee VA

We all know someone impacted by breast cancer. On Friday, Oct. 6, supporters rallied together for the Milwaukee V.A. Medical Center's Awareness Walk.

Karen Johnson lost her sister to breast cancer six years ago.

"We were very close," Johnson said.

Johnson joined people at the V.A.'s awareness walk in honor of her sister.

"I still support breast cancer research, so I wanted to come out and walk in honor of her," Johnson said.

Karen Johnson

They stepped together as one to bring awareness to the disease.

"A person I don't even know walked with me and when I went to sit on my walker briefly, she marched in place until I walked again," Johnson said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"No matter what they go through were going to be strong for them even if they're weak, we're going to say we got this; we're going to make this happen," said Dana Rodriguez, a supporter.

The walk is a chance to ensure that all veterans exposed to burn pits while deployed and other toxic exposures while serving on active duty will have breast cancer risk assessments and mammography screenings.

"Being a part of this community where we care for veterans working with the different clinicians and being part of this organization," said Tandria Williams, Associate Director for Patient Care Services for the Milwaukee V.A. Medical Center. "I really learned to fight and be a champion for woman in promoting better breast help."

They hope this call for action sheds a bright light on the importance of protecting yourself from breast cancer.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"Go get a mammogram even if you think you don't need one," Johnson said.

"It's very important to keep checking. If you notice something go in, the sooner they catch it, the more curable it is," said Amanda Zeigler, a nurse at the V.A.

According to the V.A., breast cancer has a 99% survival rate if detected early. Getting screened is an important part of maintaining your overall health – and could save your life.