Bravo 'Top Chef' Milwaukee Whole Foods filming

Season 21 of the Bravo show "Top Chef" focuses on the "culinary scenes" of Milwaukee and Madison, with new host Kristen Kish taking over. Viewers spotted film crews at Whole Foods in Milwaukee and Three Brothers in Bay View.

Kish was spotted at Three Brothers in Bay View, and on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 13, Whole Foods shoppers got a peek at the production.

"What I’m looking forward to most is having Wisconsin front and center," said Kristine Hillmer, Wisconsin Restaurant Association.

Hillmer, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association, said the Badger State offers the perfect ingredients.

"Yes, we love our beer and our brats and our cheese, but Wisconsin's hospitality, restaurants and agriculture is that and so much more," said Hillmer.

"The great things we have here as chefs is, we have great products," said Adam Pawlak, Egg & Flour Pasta Bar.

Adam Pawlak

It's one of the many reasons why Pawlak opened his restaurant in Bay View.

"There will be so many eyes on our state and our city here," said Pawlak. "It will get people's interest to come down."

The show features professional chefs in different regions every season.

"Yes, it's been in the works for a while, but I know we are up for the challenge," said Hillmer. "I’m really excited."

Milwaukee isn't the only Wisconsin location that will be featured in Season 21.

"It is really awesome they are showcasing the whole state," said Pawlak. "They are going to Door County and Madison and doing that stuff."

Season 21 is supposed to air in early 2024 on Bravo. The top winner gets $250,000.