Woman charged with attempted homicide in Cudahy police shooting

A West Allis woman has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide after a shooting in Cudahy on March 13.

Prosecutors say Brandi Bacon, 33, fired multiple shots in the direction of police who had been called to the scene for a reported fight.

Police were called around 8 p.m. to the incident near Pennsylvania and Ramsey. Upon arrival, a criminal complaint states, officers were told by several individuals that Bacon was intoxicated and had pointed her gun in the air, firing a shot.

Officers searched the area and located a woman sitting cross-legged under a bush. After an officer identified herself and asked the woman -- since identified as Bacon -- to come out, Bacon fired a shot in officers' direction. She then quickly moved across the yard, firing two more shots, according to the complaint, as officers took cover.

An officer returned fire from behind cover. Bacon advanced, coming approximately four feet from the officer, and fired another shot -- which missed the officer. That officer then fired three shots in quick succession, according to the complaint -- striking Bacon in the abdomen, causing her to fall to the ground.

According to the complaint, an officer was heard yelling "police, drop the gun," to which Bacon responded with "something like, can't you just leave me alone." Later during the incident, the same officer reported hearing a bullet fired by Bacon "whistling" over his head.

In a statement to police, Bacon admitted to consuming multiple bottles of wine, using cocaine and smoking marijuana prior to the incident. She said she did not have a recollection of the night's event after having had cake at a party, and admitted to having a gun with her that night.

Bacon is scheduled to make an initial court appearance Friday, March 19.

