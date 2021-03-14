Expand / Collapse search

Fight leads to officer-involved shooting in Cudahy

Cudahy
CUDAHY, Wis. - Cudahy police responded to a 911 call of a physical fight near Pennsylvania and Ramsey shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they made contact with a person who was armed with a firearm.

Shots were exchanged and the suspect was shot by law enforcement, according to a release.

Officers were able to provide life-saving measures and the subject was transported to the hospital.

No police officers were injured as a result of this incident.

The investigation is ongoing, but there is no other information available at this time.

Pursuant to Wisconsin State Statutes, the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team was contacted to investigate. The Milwaukee Police Department is the lead agency. MPD is being assisted by the State of Wisconsin Crime lab and other agencies. 

We are not seeking other suspects and there is no continued threat to the public.

