Brady Street hit-and-run; Milwaukee police seek driver

Milwaukee police are looking for the driver and SUV involved in a Brady Street hit-and-run early Monday morning, May 29.

The SUV is described as a silver Jeep Patriot, model year 2011-2017, with damage to the hood. A 41-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries while crossing the street just before 2 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Vehicle suspected in Brady Street hit-and-run (Courtesy: MPD)

‘Something needs to change’

Witnesses told FOX6 News the victim is a beloved bar regular.

"One of our door guys came running in and was like, ‘Oh my God, someone just got hit,'" Mya Blackowicz said. "His shoes flew off, and we kind of saw the commotion. Everyone ran over."

Leaders are studying Brady Street and working to figure out how to make it safer for pedestrians. MPD said, through Monday, there have been three Brady Street hit-and-runs involving pedestrians in 2023. There were two during the same time span in 2022 and none in 2021.

Witnesses are fed up with reckless driving.

"What else is it going to take for some action?" said Alex Schwind,"Cars and motorcycles… they go way too fast. They don’t slow down. They do not yield for pedestrians."

"It's just angering," said Saied Hamideh, who lives on Brady. "I'm angry. I think that there’s more that can be done to hold folks accountable that are driving around recklessly."

Friends of the victim are helping raise money for medical expenses. One man said he hopes to throw a block party to help in the future.