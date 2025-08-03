Brady Street fatal crash; Milwaukee woman in court, faces multiple charges

The Brief A Milwaukee woman is charged with reckless homicide in a Brady Street crash. 22-year-old Cera Wilkerson, was charged in court on Sunday, Aug. 3. The crash killed El Moctar Sidiya and seriously wounded his passenger.



A high-speed chase in a high-traffic area ended in a deadly crash in Milwaukee last week.

What we know:

A Milwaukee woman is charged with five felonies, including reckless homicide, after prosecutors say she caused the fatal crash while fleeing police on the city's Lower East Side.

Cera Wilkerson

The woman, 22-year-old Cera Wilkerson, was charged in court on Sunday, Aug. 3.

While her camera did not appear online, nor did her attorney's, prosecutors said she could have killed several others after leading the police chase.

The backstory:

Court filings said officers were on patrol when they tried to stop a car for speeding near Teutonia and North on Tuesday, July 29. The driver, now identified as Wilkerson, took off.

The pursuit ended when the driver struck another vehicle on N. Humboldt Avenue and W. Brady Street, about a mile and a half away.

The other driver, a Lyft driver, was identified as 28-year-old El Moctar Sidiya. He died.

His passenger, a 27-year-old, suffered several fractured ribs and a collapsed lung.

What they're saying:

"This is an example of what happens when these high-speed chases go out of control," prosecutor Sarah Hill said. "That driver, who is just trying to do his job being a Lyft driver, is hit. And at the moment of impact, the vehicle is going 63 miles per hour."

Prosecutors say Wilkerson almost hit a woman crossing the street and did not hit her brakes before the crash.

"This kind of driving, the level of dangerousness is increased because of the time and location. She goes through several different stop lights and stop signs with disregarding them," Hill said.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say Wilkerson reached speeds of up to 88 miles per hour in a 25 while running red lights and driving into oncoming traffic.

Wilkerson is charged with five felonies:

Fleeing police (resulting in death)

Fleeing police (resulting in great bodily harm)

Second-degree reckless homicide

Second-degree reckless injury

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety

Court records show in 2021, Wilkerson was ticketed for driving 35 miles per hour over the speed limit on the freeway. Then in 2022, she was cited for operating while her license was suspended.

Wilkerson's bond was set at $250,000.

What's next:

Wilkerson will be back in court Aug. 11 for a preliminary hearing.