Milwaukee police chase ends in fatal crash; Brady and Humboldt
MILWAUKEE - A police chase in Milwaukee on Tuesday night, July 29 ended in a fatal crash. The pursuit began around 9:22 p.m. near Humboldt and Pleasant.
What we know:
According to police, officers observed a reckless vehicle and attempted to make a stop. The driver refused and a vehicle pursuit ensued.
The pursuit ended when the driver struck another vehicle on N. Humboldt Avenue and W. Brady Street.
The 29-year-old motorist of the other vehicle sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital. A passenger of the struck vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries and is being treated at the hospital.
The driver of the fleeing vehicle, a 22-year-old, was arrested and transported to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
What's next:
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
