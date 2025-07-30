Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police chase ends in fatal crash; Brady and Humboldt

By
Published  July 30, 2025 7:29am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
Brady and Humboldt crash, Milwaukee

The Brief

    • A Milwaukee police chase ends in a fatal crash near Humboldt and Brady.
    • The pursuit ended when the driver struck another vehicle.
    • The 29-year-old motorist of the other vehicle sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

MILWAUKEE - A police chase in Milwaukee on Tuesday night, July 29 ended in a fatal crash. The pursuit began around 9:22 p.m. near Humboldt and Pleasant. 

What we know:

According to police, officers observed a reckless vehicle and attempted to make a stop. The driver refused and a vehicle pursuit ensued. 

The pursuit ended when the driver struck another vehicle on N. Humboldt Avenue and W. Brady Street.  

Brady and Humboldt crash, Milwaukee

The 29-year-old motorist of the other vehicle sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital. A passenger of the struck vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries and is being treated at the hospital.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle, a 22-year-old, was arrested and transported to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. 

Brady and Humboldt crash, Milwaukee

What's next:

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

