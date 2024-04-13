Loved ones of Sade Robinson, the Milwaukee woman whose severed leg was found in a Cudahy park, are searching for her remains and for closure.

Robinson's family told FOX6 News they cannot move forward until they can bring her home. Their exhausting search is hitting a critical point.

"We can’t be at peace," said Keke, Robinson's cousin. "We need to find our cousin, our family, so that she can have a proper burial."

On Saturday, more than two dozen people searched for the rest of Robinson's body. They looked in places where police said her phone was at the time she is believed to have been killed – including Warnimont Park in Cudahy, where her leg was found on April 2.

"We’re just really playing it by ear, searching areas that we think he may have gone," Keke said.

Search for Sade Robinson's remains at Warnimont Park

Loved ones said they plan to continue searches across Milwaukee County. Friends said they came from Minnesota to join the search.

"I could just see the hurt in her family's eyes, and that hurt me to the deepest part of my heart," said Josh S. "Sade, she was a very sweet and compassionate girl. I think she deserves justice."

Maxwell Anderson charged

Prosecutors charged 33-year-old Maxwell Anderson on Friday with killing Robinson, dismembering her body and setting her car on fire. Her family watched Anderson through glass as he appeared in court.

"Sick, son of a (expletive) is going to pay. This is justice for Sade," said Sheena Scarbrough, Robinson's mother, said Friday. "Who the (expletive) would do something like this to my beautiful baby?"

Investigators said Anderson and Robinson had dinner and went to a bar the night she was last heard from, April 1. Robinson's family said they don't know how the two met.

Anderson remains jailed on $5 million cash bond.