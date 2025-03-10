Woman's body found in Kenosha park near lake; residents respond

The Brief A body of a woman was discovered in Kenosha on Sunday, March 9. The Kenosha Police Department responded to Eichelman Park just before 5 p.m. Detectives are actively working to investigate the woman's death.



A woman’s body was found in Lake Michigan in Kenosha on Sunday, March 9.

Body found

What we know:

The Kenosha Police Department responded to Eichelman Park just before 5 p.m. Sunday after receiving a 911 call that a body was concealed in the Lake Michigan break wall at Eichelman Park.

Residents respond

What they're saying:

The news of the body being discovered is on many people's minds.

Investigators are still working to identify the woman, but the uncertainty is unsettling for those who live nearby.

"This is a little bit close to home," said Ronald Dawson. "Prayers out for the family because that was somebody’s daughter or mother."

"It’s always sad when you hear someone losing their life, any time, but also especially down by the lakefront," said Mike Johnson.

"It’s very scary not knowing what the situation was and how it happened," Karen Smouse said. "It makes you more cognizant as to what’s going on around you when you are out and looking out for your fellow human."

Investigation ongoing

Dig deeper:

Police were not able to share the woman's age and they said information is still limited right now. Detectives are actively working to investigate the woman's death.