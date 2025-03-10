Woman's body found in Kenosha park near lake; residents respond
KENOSHA, Wis. - A woman’s body was found in Lake Michigan in Kenosha on Sunday, March 9.
Body found
What we know:
The Kenosha Police Department responded to Eichelman Park just before 5 p.m. Sunday after receiving a 911 call that a body was concealed in the Lake Michigan break wall at Eichelman Park.
Residents respond
What they're saying:
The news of the body being discovered is on many people's minds.
Investigators are still working to identify the woman, but the uncertainty is unsettling for those who live nearby.
"This is a little bit close to home," said Ronald Dawson. "Prayers out for the family because that was somebody’s daughter or mother."
"It’s always sad when you hear someone losing their life, any time, but also especially down by the lakefront," said Mike Johnson.
"It’s very scary not knowing what the situation was and how it happened," Karen Smouse said. "It makes you more cognizant as to what’s going on around you when you are out and looking out for your fellow human."
Investigation ongoing
Dig deeper:
Police were not able to share the woman's age and they said information is still limited right now. Detectives are actively working to investigate the woman's death.
The Source: The information in this report was provided by the Kenosha Police Department and residents FOX6 News spoke with.