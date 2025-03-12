Body of missing Kenosha woman found in Lake Michigan: police

article

The body of a missing Kenosha woman was found concealed within a Lake Michigan breakwater wall, police confirmed on Wednesday.

The backstory:

Kayla Rose Sobczak, 18, was last seen on Dec. 17, 2024. Her family reported her missing days later, and police issued a public missing endangered person alert for Sobczak on Jan. 23.

On March 9, a woman's body was found concealed within the Lake Michigan breakwater at Eichelman Park. The Kenosha County Medical Examiner's Office has since identified the body as Sobczak's.

Police said Sobczak's death remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Krein at 262-605-5280.