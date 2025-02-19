Bobby Portis home burglary, Chilean nationals federally charged

The Brief Federal prosecutors charged seven Chilean nationals with burglarizing pro athletes' homes. Bucks star Bobby Portis, who lives in River Hills, was among the victims. Portis called the arrests "kind of gratifying."



Federal prosecutors in Florida charged seven Chilean nationals on Tuesday with burglarizing high-profile pro athletes' homes. That includes the River Hills home of Milwaukee Bucks star Bobby Portis in November.

Federal charges

What they're saying:

The group is accused of stealing nearly $1.5 million in jewelry, cash and designer bags. Four of the men posed for a selfie with watches, jewelry and a mangled safe.

"It's kind of gratifying that these guys have been caught," Portis said. "Obviously, you work so hard for your things."

The photo shows Pablo Zuniga Cartes, Ignacio Zuniga Cartes, Bastian Jimenez Freraut and an unknown fourth man. That photo, federal prosecutors said, is proof of part of the haul from Portis' home.

"Crazy that the picture – I'm not going to say anything about it," said Portis. "It works me up."

Dig deeper:

The crimes spanned from early October to mid-December. In addition to Portis' home in River Hills, they targeted the homes of players for the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cincinnati Bengals and Memphis Grizzlies.

The athletes' homes were targeted while the players were at games. The thieves broke in and stole valuable items. In total, prosecutors said the men stole nearly $5 million worth of stuff.

Last month, law enforcement officers tracked phones and arrested four of the men in Ohio during a traffic stop, during which they found fake IDs and burglary tools.

What's next:

It's unlikely federal or state charges will be filed in Wisconsin in connection to the investigation. The River Hills Police Department said the burglary case will be prosecuted out of Florida. Four of the men also face state charges in Ohio.