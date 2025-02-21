Bobby Portis home burglary, championship ring among items stolen

article

Bobby Portis' 2021 NBA championship ring was among the items stolen from his home last year, according to River Hills Police Department records FOX6 News obtained Friday.

According to an incident report, Portis came home from the Milwaukee Bucks' game the night of Nov. 3 to find his bedroom window smashed, and his safe had been stolen. His 2021 NBA championship ring – along with watches, jewelry, and other items – was inside the safe.

The report states the green-and-silver ring had 400 diamonds and was valued at an estimated $1 million.

FOX6 News also submitted an open records request to the River Hills Police Department for surveillance video associated with the burglary. That video was released on Friday, Feb. 21 and can be viewed in three separate clips below.

Federal prosecutors in Florida charged seven Chilean nationals on Tuesday with burglarizing high-profile pro athletes' homes – including Portis' home.

The group is accused of stealing nearly $1.5 million in jewelry, cash and designer bags. Four of the men posed for a selfie with watches, jewelry and a mangled safe.

"It's kind of gratifying that these guys have been caught," Portis said. "Obviously, you work so hard for your things."

The photo shows Pablo Zuniga Cartes, Ignacio Zuniga Cartes, Bastian Jimenez Freraut and an unknown fourth man. That photo, federal prosecutors said, is proof of part of the haul from Portis' home.

"Crazy that the picture – I'm not going to say anything about it," said Portis. "It works me up."

It's unlikely federal or state charges will be filed in Wisconsin in connection to the investigation. The River Hills Police Department said the burglary case will be prosecuted out of Florida. Four of the men also face state charges in Ohio.