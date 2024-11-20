Bucks star Bobby Portis' home burglarized; possible crime ring connection

article

Portis was playing at Fiserv Forum when investigators say at least two people forced their way into his home.

River Hills Police Chief Michael Gaynor said that the burglary shares similarities to those of Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

Portis took to social media in a plea to find out who burglarized his home earlier this month.

"This is a place I’ve considered home, so why not make my home a better place? While I was at my game yesterday, I had a home invasion, and they took most of my prized possessions," Portis said. "I appreciate all the love and support you guys have shown me over the weekend regarding the home invasion."

Home surveillance shows the thieves at his River Hills home on Saturday, Nov. 2. Investigators say at least two people broke in and left with stolen items a few minutes later.

In September, burglars broke into the home of Minnesota Timberwolves player Mike Conley, stealing jewelry.

A month later, thieves hit the homes of Mahomes and Kelce.

According to a police document obtained by TMZ, the burglars stole $20,000 dollars in cash from Kelce's home and damaged the back door.

Sources told FOX sister station in Kansas City the thefts could be the work of a South American crime ring.

Portis said he is willing to dish out $40,000 in reward money if it leads to the return of his stolen items.

"Any info that leads to the return of any of my belongings will be rewarded handsomely," Portis said. "Let me know, thank you."

Gaynor said the department has been in contact with the agencies investigating the other high-profile cases, as well as the FBI.