Bobby Portis surprises Feeding America staff, volunteers

Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis on Tuesday, Aug. 30 surprised staff and volunteers at Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

Portis toured the 88,000-square-foot Feeding America warehouse. The organization said the visit was to say "thank you" to those helping to address hunger in the community.

"One of my favorite sayings is that the highest human act is to inspire," Portis said. "Hopefully, this will raise awareness and inspire others to give back to those in our community that need it the most."

Portis, a member of the Bucks' 2021 championship team, signed a reported contract worth $49 million over four seasons this summer to stay in Milwaukee. He also recently partnered with VISIT Milwaukee to promote the city as a tourist destination.

